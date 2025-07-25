Primis Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported profit of $8.4 million in…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported profit of $8.4 million in its second quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $66 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $43.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.