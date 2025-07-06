Prime Visa Offering $250 for Prime Day Shopping

With Amazon’s Prime Day upon us and many shoppers ready to score new deals, Prime Visa has boosted its bonus…

With Amazon’s Prime Day upon us and many shoppers ready to score new deals, Prime Visa has boosted its bonus to new cardholders. If you open a Prime Visa card through July 14, you will get a $250 gift card — instantly available upon approval — up from the existing $200 gift card reward.

From July 8 through July 11, Prime Visa cardholders will be eligible for additional rewards for their Prime Day purchases. For those putting together a wish list, the Prime Visa card may help earn savings for future purchases.

Prime Day Bonus and Perks

Along with the $250 Amazon gift card, new Prime Visa cardholders receive access to a list of existing rewards and benefits. Also, Prime Visa cardholders will receive 7% cash back on eligible Amazon purchases when they choose No-Rush Shipping July 8 through 11.

Existing Prime Visa Rewards

Shoppers with an eligible Prime membership — which costs $139 and is required for Prime Visa — earn year-round 5% cash back on the retailer’s site, Amazon Fresh and at Whole Foods Market.

Prime Visa also offers 2% cash back at restaurants, U.S. gas stations and on local transit. For all other purchases, it offers 1% cash back.

What to Know for Prime Day

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sales event of the summer. But whether splurging for a wish list item, restocking on your frequent purchases or getting ahead on back-to-school shopping, it’s important to remember that if you end up carrying a balance on your card, the interest on those purchases could mean paying full price — or more — in the long run, regardless of the Prime Day savings.

For existing Prime Visa cardholders, it is also smart to see if there are ways to maximize your deals by using your existing rewards. Even if you aren’t eligible for the new bonus, it may be possible to turn your points into an Amazon gift card to be used at checkout.

