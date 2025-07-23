Prepare for Medical Emergencies as an International Student

When you sprain your ankle or have food poisoning abroad, knowing who to call or where to turn during a…

When you sprain your ankle or have food poisoning abroad, knowing who to call or where to turn during a medical emergency can be confusing. That’s why it’s important to understand how to navigate a medical emergency as part of your preparation as an international student, experts say.

“Before students leave on international trips, it is recommended that they see a travel medicine specialist so that they can have a country-specific health assessment,” says Dr. Rajiv Narula, medical director of New York-based International Travel Health Consultants, who is certified in travel health through the International Society of Travel Medicine.

Students will get advice on medical issues, updates on routine vaccines and recommendations for travel vaccines, medications and repellents, he says.

“This is essential as this will hopefully reduce their odds of getting travel-related diseases,” Narula says.

Before you pack your bags, follow these tips to prepare for medical emergencies abroad as an international student.

Know What Qualifies as an Emergency

Having the sniffles does not constitute a medical emergency, but more serious conditions do.

“Accidents and injuries are some of the greatest health risks to travelers,” says Serena Baker, an ISTM-certified family nurse practitioner at Traveler’s Medical Service.

Conditions that require a medical evaluation include chest pain, shortness of breath, head injuries, prolonged bleeding, vomiting or diarrhea, loss of consciousness, fever with neck stiffness, seizures, and exposure to blood-borne pathogens or sexually transmitted diseases with or without symptoms, Narula says.

“Other medical issues like upper respiratory infections, mild GI upsets, rashes, low-grade fever, abrasions, small lacerations could be addressed at the urgent care or campus clinic,” he says.

If it’s not a life-threatening emergency, contacting your campus clinic is the best place to start, says Susannah Marcucci, director of the Center for International Students and Scholars at Bentley University in Massachusetts.

“Your campus clinic will either be able to treat you on site or refer you to the best location for care,” she says.

Evaluate Health Insurance Needs

Health insurance coverage while abroad depends on the type of plan. Students with a European Health Insurance Card, for instance, can receive essential public health care during short stays in European Union countries, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Care is often low-cost or even free.

“I encourage patients to start by reviewing their current insurance policy and determine if they have coverage abroad,” Baker says. “Whether purchasing a supplemental travel plan or using existing insurance, it is important to understand what is covered.”

American insurance plans are rarely accepted outside the U.S., so international students will likely need additional coverage, experts say.

“Health insurance is expensive,” Marcucci says. “Most universities offer a health insurance plan for students and some schools even require international students to enroll in the campus health insurance plan. Your campus insurance plan is likely the most affordable and comprehensive option for you.”

Students should be sure to read through insurance plan documents and contact the insurance company or campus clinic with any questions, she says.

“It is a good idea to have air evacuation insurance that flies you back to your local hospital,” Narula says. “There are private companies that offer this.”

Medical evacuations may be covered in some insurance plans — otherwise it can be expensive. For example, an evacuation to the U.S. can cost $250,000 or more, depending on your location and medical condition, according to the U.S. Department of State.

Experts recommend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Yellow Book: Health Information for International Travel for additional information on travel disruption insurance, travel health insurance and medical evacuation insurance.

Know Your Care Options

Care options abroad can include emergency rooms, urgent care clinics and campus health centers, so it’s important to save those contacts in your phone. Additionally, have the country’s emergency services number as well as the addresses and phone numbers of local hospitals and your embassy and consulate on hand.

“A valuable starting point for a student seeking health care abroad may be their local study abroad affiliate or program coordinator,” Baker says. “Often that person serves a referral point to help identify the appropriate health care provider, be it a general practitioner or specialist.”

For international students studying in the U.S., there is likely an established connection with the university health center. But those outside the U.S. may have to look within the greater off-campus community for health care, she says.

“Many countries will list health care providers that they have vetted for their expatriate community on the respective embassy or consulate website,” Baker says.

Other useful resources include ISTM, which lists health care providers abroad, and the International Association for Medical Assistance to Travellers.

“Some travel health insurance companies offer information for in-country care as well,” Baker says.

Keep Health Information Handy

Health information like allergies, chronic conditions, current medications and the dosages should be written down.

“If you take medication, make sure you have enough supplies to last the trip,” Narula says.

It’s also important to check regulations, as some medications commonly used in the U.S. are illegal or controlled in other countries, experts say.

Students taking controlled medications, such as for conditions like ADHD, should carry a letter from their provider, Narula says.

“It would be good to get in touch with a doctor at the destination so that they can take over care and prescribe medications,” he says. “Most countries do not allow the mailing of controlled medications.”

Reach out to your on-campus health services office to find out about what services are offered for managing chronic health conditions, prescriptions and the availability of mental health care on campus, Marcucci says.

“Some health services offices on campus can prescribe medications, and if they can’t, your campus health care team can connect you with local health providers who can assist you,” she says.

Most campuses offer mental health counseling, but students needing long-term care may be referred to an off-campus provider, Marccuci says.

Experts recommend seeing an experienced travel health provider six to eight weeks before departure for a consult. Many university health centers also provide pretravel counseling, Baker says.

“The old adage ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’ rings true here,” she says.

