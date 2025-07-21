Preferred Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $32.8 million. The…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $32.8 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of $2.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The independent commercial bank posted revenue of $124.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70.6 million, also topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFBC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.