Precision Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.8 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $293.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.5 million.

