PPL: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $183 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

PPL expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.87 per share.

