PPG Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $450 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to $2.22 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.13 billion.

PPG Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.05 per share.

