Potlatch: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $275 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $257.9 million.

