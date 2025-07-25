Portland General Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $62…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $62 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $807 million in the period.

Portland General Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.13 to $3.33 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POR

