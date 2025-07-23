Popular: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $210.4 million.

The bank, based in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of $3.09 per share.

The company that runs Banco Popular and other banks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $800 million, topping Street forecasts.

Popular shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

