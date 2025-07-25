Pool Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $194.3 million. The…

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $194.3 million.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of $5.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.12 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.79 billion.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $10.80 to $11.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POOL

