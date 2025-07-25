Ponce Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) on Friday reported net income of $6.1…

On a per-share basis, the Bronx, New York-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The holding company of Ponce Bank posted revenue of $47.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDLB

