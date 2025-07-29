Polaris Inc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $79.3 million in…

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $79.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Polaris Inc said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PII

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.