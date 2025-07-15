Pinnacle Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $158.5…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $158.5 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of $2 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $820.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $505 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.8 million.

