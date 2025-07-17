Photos of US State Department workers getting hugs and applause as they’re fired

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carrying boxes past signs of thanks for their service, fired State Department workers were hugged and applauded…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carrying boxes past signs of thanks for their service, fired State Department workers were hugged and applauded as they left their headquarters for the last time. More than 1,300 State Department employees fired in July, some focusing on intelligence activities, U.S. energy interests abroad, strategic competition with China and visa fraud. The lay offs are in line with a dramatic reorganization plan from the Trump administration.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.