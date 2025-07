WASHINGTON (AP) — Journalists got a close-up view of renovations at the Federal Reserve as part of a government-led tour…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Journalists got a close-up view of renovations at the Federal Reserve as part of a government-led tour of the Great Depression-era headquarters in Washington.

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.