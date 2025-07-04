Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Photos capture the Republicans…

Photos capture the Republicans push to pass Trump tax cuts as opposition fails

The Associated Press

July 4, 2025, 11:05 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The past week has seen Republicans on Capitol Hill working to pass President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” House Democrats failed Thursday to persuade enough Republicans — at least four — to vote against it two days after Senate conservatives passed the tax and spending cuts package Tuesday.

Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries repeatedly referred to the package as “this one big ugly bill” as he delayed the vote for hours to speak out against it and the GOP’s deference to Trump.

Protesters against the bill have gathered at the Capitol Rotunda all week, with some submitting to arrest by Capitol Police.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up