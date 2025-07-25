Phinia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $46…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $46 million.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The maker of gas and diesel fuel systems posted revenue of $890 million in the period.

Phinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.33 billion to $3.43 billion.

