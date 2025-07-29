Philips: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $272.3 million in its second…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $272.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 41 cents per share.

The medical imaging equipment maker posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period.

