P&G: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.62 billion.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $20.89 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.81 billion.

P&G expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.83 to $7.09 per share.

