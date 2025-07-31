Perdoceo Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Thursday reported earnings of $41 million in…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Thursday reported earnings of $41 million in its second quarter.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $209.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 62 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.48 to $2.55 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRDO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRDO

