PepsiCo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.26 billion.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $22.73 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.39 billion.

