Penumbra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $45.3 million.

The Alameda, California-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $339.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.8 million.

Penumbra expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion.

