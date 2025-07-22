PennyMac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $136.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of $2.54. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.02 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $444.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $521.7 million.

