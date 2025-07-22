Pegasystems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $30.1 million.…

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $384.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.8 million.

