PBF Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.19 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $7.48 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.79 billion.

