Paypal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.26 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $8.29 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Paypal expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.18 to $1.22.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.30 per share.

