Patterson-UTI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.1 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The provider of onshore contract drilling services posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

