Patrick Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $32.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

