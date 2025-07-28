Live Radio
Pathward: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 28, 2025, 4:51 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $42 million.

The bank, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said it had earnings of $1.81 per share.

The holding company for Meta Bank posted revenue of $197 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $195.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

