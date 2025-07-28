Park National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.1 million.…

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.1 million.

The Newark, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of $2.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $168.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $141.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.9 million.

