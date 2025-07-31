Paramount Global-B: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $57 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $57 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $6.85 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.