PAMT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — PAMT CORP (PAMT) on Friday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The trucking company posted revenue of $151.1 million in the period.

