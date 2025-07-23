Packaging Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $241.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The maker of containerboard and corrugated packaging products posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKG

