Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $32.1 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Premier Bank posted revenue of $206.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $144.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.6 million.

