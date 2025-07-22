Pacasmayo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) on Monday reported earnings of $13.1 million in…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) on Monday reported earnings of $13.1 million in its second quarter.

The Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.

The cement provider posted revenue of $132.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPAC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.