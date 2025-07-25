Ovintiv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $307 million. The Denver-based company…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $307 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.02 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OVV

