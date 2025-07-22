Orrstown: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $19.4 million.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $87.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORRF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.