Orion Marine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported profit of $841,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $205.3 million in the period.

Orion Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of 11 cents to 17 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million.

