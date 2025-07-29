Orion Marine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 29, 2025, 4:50 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported profit of $841,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $205.3 million in the period.

Orion Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of 11 cents to 17 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million.

_____

