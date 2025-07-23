O’Reilly Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $668.6 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 78 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $2.85 to $2.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.5 billion to $17.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORLY

