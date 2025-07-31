OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported profit of $10.7 million in…

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported profit of $10.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Buford, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $552.9 million in the period.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW

