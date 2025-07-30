OneSpaWorld: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $19.9…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $19.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 25 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $240.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $260 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.