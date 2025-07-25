OneMain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $167…

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.02 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

