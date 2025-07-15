Omnicom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $257.6 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $257.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $4.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.95 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMC

