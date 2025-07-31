Omnicell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported profit of $5.6 million…

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $290.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 37 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $300 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion.

