Olympic Steel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.2…

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.2 million in its second quarter.

The Highland Hills, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $496.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZEUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZEUS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.