Olin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

The Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

