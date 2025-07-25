Old Republic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported net income of $204.4 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported net income of $204.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 83 cents per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.22 billion.

