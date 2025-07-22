Old National Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $125.4…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $125.4 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $957.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $654.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $623.1 million.

