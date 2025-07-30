Old Dominion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $268.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.27.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

